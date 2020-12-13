Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,919,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,562 shares of company stock worth $29,083,548. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $377.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $382.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

