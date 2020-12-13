Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 118.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

