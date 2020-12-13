Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after buying an additional 645,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after buying an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

