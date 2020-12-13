Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $935.82 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Agilysys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agilysys by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.