Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 545,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,493. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $105.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

