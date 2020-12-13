Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,396 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE:XYL opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,788 shares of company stock worth $4,706,919. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

