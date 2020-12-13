XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. XBiotech has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $26.40.
In other news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $3,367,839.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,154,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,699. 30.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).
