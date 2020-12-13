XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. XBiotech has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $26.40.

In other news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 182,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $3,367,839.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,154,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,699. 30.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

