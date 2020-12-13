WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 864.08 ($11.29).

Get WPP plc (WPP.L) alerts:

Shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) stock opened at GBX 776.07 ($10.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 710.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

In related news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

WPP plc (WPP.L) Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.