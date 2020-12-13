Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of ZTS opened at $159.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

