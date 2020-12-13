Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $205.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.67 and its 200-day moving average is $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

