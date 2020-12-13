Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 976,610 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 976,610 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Devon Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

DVN opened at $16.16 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

