Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 87,028 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,028 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

