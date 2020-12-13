Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 784,404 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 784,404 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,425,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 118.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 72.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

