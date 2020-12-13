Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 633,147 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 633,147 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

