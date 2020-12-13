Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 525,147 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525,147 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 221.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,419,000 after buying an additional 2,134,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after buying an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after buying an additional 896,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 292.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 779,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 580,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

