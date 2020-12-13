Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 189,896 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189,896 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5,694.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 636,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

