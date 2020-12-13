Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,492 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 499,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.