Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

