Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 58,823 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 775.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,823 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 94,683 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

NYSE:AFL opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock worth $1,120,653. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

