Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 395,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

