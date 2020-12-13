Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,057,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.65 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

