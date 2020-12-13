Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

MTCH stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,243 shares of company stock worth $10,615,179 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

