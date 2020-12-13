Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,813,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.