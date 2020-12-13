Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,157 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.