Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

NYSE KIM opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

