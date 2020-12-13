Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

