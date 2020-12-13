Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 153.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,794,000 after purchasing an additional 92,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

