Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,745.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,500 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.