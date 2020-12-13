Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,355.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,588,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,514,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.16 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

