Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,525,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Southern by 33.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in The Southern by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

