Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 2,848 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

