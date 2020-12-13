Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

