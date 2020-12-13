Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

