Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.82. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.82.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,375 shares of company stock worth $77,051,527. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

