Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WKHS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,264.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,251. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

