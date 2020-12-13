Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to $5.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.