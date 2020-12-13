Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPGYF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

SPGYF opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

