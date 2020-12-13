Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.25.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.67.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.63.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,308,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,887,572.60. Insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

