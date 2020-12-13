Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$5.25

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WCP. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.67.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.63.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. Analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,763,914.28. Insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

