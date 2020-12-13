Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.67.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,333,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,763,914.28. In the last three months, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

