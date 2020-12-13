Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.67.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at C$6,002,056.61. Insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

