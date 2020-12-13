Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) versus Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Critical Survey

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48% Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67%

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Umpqua has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Umpqua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.81 $13.35 million $0.51 12.78 Umpqua $1.47 billion 2.22 $354.10 million $1.60 9.25

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western New England Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Umpqua 1 2 4 0 2.43

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Umpqua has a consensus target price of $13.64, suggesting a potential downside of 7.82%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Umpqua.

Summary

Umpqua beats Western New England Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 22 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services; and e-commerce services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2019, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 274 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

