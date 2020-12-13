WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WCFB stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.