W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.86.

GWW opened at $403.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

