W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

