Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Roku by 13.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.04.

Shares of ROKU opened at $330.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -287.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.33. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $331.87.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $314,860.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,385,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,149,211 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

