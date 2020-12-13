Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 798,216 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 798,216 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Range Resources worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RRC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

