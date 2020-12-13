Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 17,410 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,012,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 369,755 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 195,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

