Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.15.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.