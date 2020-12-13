Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1,841.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $2,711,113. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

